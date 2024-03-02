Dillingham rallies No. 16 Kentucky late in the second half to 111-102 win over Arkansas

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — Rob Dillingham scored 11 of his 15 points in the final 6:33 and No. 16 Kentucky rallied for a 111-102 victory over Arkansas on Saturday. The Razorbacks (14-15, 5-11 SEC) led 86-77 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining before the Wildcats (21-8, 11-5) stormed back with a 21-6 burst to open a 98-92 lead. Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with 22 points and D.J. Wagner added 19. Kentucky held a 54-31 edge in bench points and had six players in double figures. Khalif Battle scored 34 points for the Razorbacks.

