DiLiello’s 2 TD passes keep Austin Peay unbeaten in UAC, beats Utah Tech 30-17

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw a pair of touchdown passes and Austin Peay remained unbeaten in the United Athletic Conference after a 30-17 victory over Utah Tech. The Governors can clinch the UAC championship with a win over Central Arkansas in their regular-season finale Saturday.

