DiLiello throws for school record 441 yards, Austin Peay thumps East Tennessee State 63-3

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw for a school-record 441 yards and five touchdowns as Austin Peay trounced East Tennessee State 63-3 in the Governors’ home opener. DiLiello fired 30-yards to a Trey Goodman wide open in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown on Austin Peay’s opening. drive. The touchdown pushed him over 5,000 career passing yards and he finished the day completing 37 of 46.

