DiLiello throws 8-yard TD pass to Goodman in 2nd OT, Austin Peay beats Southern Utah 48-45

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Mike DiLiello tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Trey Goodman on the last play of the game to give Austin Peay a 48-45 double-overtime victory over Southern Utah. DiLiello threw an interception to start the first overtime but then Tyler Graham missed a 42-yard field goal for Southern Utah. Graham made a 40-yard field goal to open the second OT. Jevon Jackson added 92 yards rushing and two scores for Austin Peay (5-2, 2-0 United Athletic Conference). Justin Miller completed 24 of 42 passes for 291 yards and threw three touchdown passes for Southern Utah (2-5, 1-2).

