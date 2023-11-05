DiLiello connects with Shackelford in OT to give Austin Peay wild 33-30 win over Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tre Shackelford in overtime to give Austin Peay a 33-30 win over Eastern Kentucky for the Governors’ seventh straight win and the sole lead in the United Athletic Conference. After Patrick Nations kicked a 22-yard field goal for the Colonels in OT, DiLiello hit Shackelford at the 7-yard line and the receiver just got into the end zone as he was hit by EKU defenders. Austin Peay led 10-6 entering what turned out to be a furious fourth quarter with the teams combining for 38 points and finishing regulation at 27-all.

