DiJonai Carrington scores 10 of her 22 in overtime and the Sun beat the Mystics 94-91

WASHINGTON (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had 24 points and 10 rebounds, DiJonai Carrington scored 10 of her 22 points in overtime, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 94-91. Carrington sank a wide open 3-pointer with 2:43 left in overtime and she stole it at the other end, leading to a fast-break layup for an 89-85 lead. Carrington added another 3-pointer with 56.4 left for a 92-88 lead before Myisha Hines-Allen answered with a three-point play. Washington called a timeout with 15.5 seconds left, trailing 92-91. Ariel Atkins dribbled into the lane and passed it out to the corner for Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, who was short on a 3-point attempt. Carrington made two free throws with 3.9 left for a three-point lead and Julie Vanloo’s halfcourt heave was not close at the buzzer.

