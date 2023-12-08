DiGregorio and Hollander give USA Luge its first World Cup doubles win in 18 years

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Zach DiGregorio and Sean Hollander gave the U.S. its first luge World Cup doubles gold medal in nearly 18 years, winning the opening race of the season at Mount Van Hoevenberg. It was the first win for a U.S. sled in the last 184 World Cup men’s doubles races, going back to Dec. 9, 2005, when Mark Grimmette and Brian Martin got the last of their 11 World Cup wins.

