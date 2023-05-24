Diggs hits walk-off homer in 11th, Arkansas beats Texas A&M 6-5

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Kendall Diggs hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning as Arkansas beat Texas A&M 6-5 in the SEC Tournament. SEC champion Arkansas (40-15) advances to the winners’ bracket to play No. 3 seed LSU on Thursday, while Texas A&M (33-24) goes against South Carolina in an elimination game. The Razorbacks, who won the SEC Tournament for the first time in program history in 2021, were down 4-1 when Jared Wegner hit a grand slam, his 13th homer of the season, for their first lead of the game in the seventh. Texas A&M second baseman Austin Bost, who entered hitting .212, led off the ninth with his fifth home run of the season to tie it at 5. In the bottom half, Brandyn Garcia struck out three Arkansas batters.

