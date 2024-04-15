Diggs gives Stroud, Texans another playmaker and vaults them into Super Bowl conversation

HOUSTON (AP) — Receiver Stefon Diggs was traded from Buffalo to Houston on April 3, giving C.J. Stroud, last year’s AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, another playmaker to throw to and vaulting the Texans into the Super Bowl conversation. Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler, who was an All-Pro in 2020. He has had at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past six seasons and finished with 1,183 yards receiving last season. He joins a receiving group that has Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

