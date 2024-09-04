Diggins-Smith scores 18, Loyd adds 17, Storm grab key win over Sun 71-64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 18 points, Jewell Loyd added 17 and the Seattle Storm bounced back from a tough loss at Connecticut last weekend to beat the Sun 71-64. The Storm got hammered inside in a 93-86 loss at Connecticut on Sunday when they allowed 56 points in the paint. The Sun led by 12 in the first quarter on Tuesday and nine in the middle of the second with a big rebounding advantage and 20 points in the paint. By the end, the Storm had a 40-34 advantage inside and won the rebounding battle 31-30. DeWanna Bonner had 26 points and Brionna Jones 21 for the Sun.

