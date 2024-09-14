Diggins-Smith hits late FTs as the Storm rally past the Wings after blowing big lead

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, including two free throws with 17.1 seconds left that gave Seattle the lead for good, and the Storm rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 83-81. Jewell Loyd had 15 points and six assists for the Storm. Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 points, and Gabby Williams had 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Teaira McCowan scored a season-high 23 points for Dallas and grabbed 15 rebounds. Satou Sabally added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.