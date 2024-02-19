Diggins-Smith finds a fresh start with the Storm. She’ll get to play with Ogwumike and Loyd

SEATTLE (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith knew she needed a fresh start. Now, she will get to have it while playing alongside WNBA scoring champion Jewell Loyd, former MVP Nneka Ogwumike and rising star Ezi Magbegor in her first season with the Seattle Storm. Diggins-Smith sat out last season after giving birth. She subsequently had a falling out with the Phoenix Mercury and made clear that she was looking to go elsewhere. The six-time All-Star was regarded as one of the top point guards available. That position is one the Storm needed to fill after Sue Bird retired following the 2022 season.

