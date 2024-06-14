Diggins-Smith and Loyd combine for 40 points, Storm hand the Wings a 6th straight loss, 92-84

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points and Jewell Loyd added 19 as the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 92-84. Seattle (9-4) has won eight of its last nine games, while Dallas (4-7) has lost six straight. Nneka Ogwumike added 17 points and Ezi Magbegor recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle. Loyd scored 15 points in the first half and Diggins-Smith added 12 as Seattle led 48-40 at the break. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 24 points to extend her WNBA record to 11 consecutive games with at least 20 points to start a season.

