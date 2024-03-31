Digeo Rubio, Julio Cascante score a goal to help Austin beat Dallas 2-1

By The Associated Press
Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) heads the ball past FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington (23) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, March 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio and Julio Cascante each scored a goal to help Austin FC beat FC Dallas 2-1 for its first win of the season. Rubio scored his second goal of the season to give Austin (1-2-3) a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute. Eugene Ansah rolled a shot past goalkeeper Brad Stuver inside the far post to give Dallas (1-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute. Cascante tied in a couple minutes later when he redirected a cross played by Jon Gallagher under the crossbar but over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Maarten Paes in the 53rd. Austin had 65% possession and outshot Dallas 16-7. Dallas has lost four games in a row since a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes in the season opener.

