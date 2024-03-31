Digeo Rubio, Julio Cascante score a goal to help Austin beat Dallas 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio and Julio Cascante each scored a goal to help Austin FC beat FC Dallas 2-1 for its first win of the season. Rubio scored his second goal of the season to give Austin (1-2-3) a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute. Eugene Ansah rolled a shot past goalkeeper Brad Stuver inside the far post to give Dallas (1-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute. Cascante tied in a couple minutes later when he redirected a cross played by Jon Gallagher under the crossbar but over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Maarten Paes in the 53rd. Austin had 65% possession and outshot Dallas 16-7. Dallas has lost four games in a row since a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes in the season opener.

