Diego Simeone’s son Giuliano seriously injured in Alaves game and taken off the field in ambulance

MADRID (AP) — Giuliano Simeone has been taken off the field in an ambulance after sustaining a serious leg injury while playing for Spanish club Alaves. He is the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone. Giuliano Simeone got hurt after being fouled from behind in Alaves’ friendly game against Burgos. The 20-year-old forward stayed down with players from both teams calling for help after seeing the apparent injury to his left foot. An ambulance came onto the field and fans and players applauded as the player was driven away. The game was called off. Alaves did not immediately give any more detail on the injury.

