Diego Simeone chokes up when speaking about his love for Atletico and his future

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Diego Simeone has choked up when speaking about his love for Atletico Madrid in response to a question about his long-term future. The Argentine has prowled Atletico’s dugout since Dec. 2011. He is also known for sticking to his “game by game” approach to a season, never wanting to comment on a match other than the next on the calendar. But the 54-year-old former midfielder showed a new sensitive side on Saturday when he was unable to continue during a post-game interview after he had started to speak about how he still loved coaching Atletico so many years later.

