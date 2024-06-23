Diego Rubio, Brad Stuver lead Austin over Minnesota United 1-0 for first road win of season

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Austin FC’s Diego Rubio scored five minutes after Minnesota United’s Hassani Dotson was forced to exit after a second yellow card and Brad Stuver made it stand up in a 1-0 victory. Rubio scored unassisted in the 31st minute with the man advantage for his fourth goal of the season for Austin (7-7-6). Stuver needed to make just one save to notch his sixth clean sheet of the campaign. Clint Irwin totaled two saves in his third start of the season for Minnesota United (8-6-5). Neither keeper saved a shot in the first half. It was the first road win of the season for Austin after a 0-4-4 start.

