Diego Pavia makes winning debut helping Vanderbilt stun Virginia Tech 34-27 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in overtime as Vanderbilt upset Virginia Tech 34-27 in the season opener for both teams with the Commodores rallying after blowing a 17-point lead. The graduate transfer from New Mexico State and the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year needed four plays to put the Commodores ahead in overtime. Virginia Tech tried switching up quarterbacks in OT. Collin Schlee came in on a sweltering day when Kyron Drones threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns. Schlee was sacked on third down. His fourth-down throw went out of the back of the end zone to start Vanderbilt’s big celebration.

