Diego Luna scores a goal as Real Salt Lake beats Earthquakes 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Diego Luna scored in the 78th minute to help Real Salt Lake beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 to extend its unbeaten streak to five consecutive games. Luna took a pass from Braian Ojeda about 10 yards outside the penalty area and, without much pressure from the Earthquakes defense, ripped a left-footed shot that bounced off the back post into the net to give Real Salt Lake (15-7-11) a 1-0 lead. Real Salt Lake has 56 points, tied with the Seattle Sounders for third in the Western Conference, two behind second-place Los Angeles FC. The Earthquakes lost for the third time in four games and has just one win in their last seven.

