Diego Costa scores 1st PL goal in 6 years as Wolves win

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Diego Costa’s first Premier League goal for six years has helped fire Wolverhampton closer to survival. The striker inspired the hosts to a 2-0 win over Brentford to end his wait for a goal after his September arrival. Hwang Hee-chan netted a crucial second with Wolves now seven points clear of the relegation zone with seven games left after successive league wins for just the second time this season. Ninth-place Brentford’s European hopes continue to fade after a damaging defeat. Costa got his first goal in English football since the 2017 FA Cup final.

