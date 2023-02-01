Diego Castillo, Mariners argue case in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Diego Castillo and the Seattle Mariners have gone to salary arbitration, with the relief pitcher asking for $3,225,000 and the team offering $2.95 million. Richard Bloch, Melinda Gordon and Brian Keller heard the case. A decision is expected Wednesday. A 29-year-old right-hander, Castillo was 7-3 with a 3.64 ERA and seven saves in 59 relief appearances last year for the Mariners, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2001 and lost to eventual World Series champion Houston in the Division Series.

