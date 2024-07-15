Diego Botin steers Spain to SailGP’s $2M championship against heavyweights Slingsby and Burling

Spain’s Diego Botin stunned heavyweights Tom Slingsby of Australia and Peter Burling of New Zealand by brilliantly steering Los Gallos to victory in SailGP’s $2 million, winner-take-all Grand Final on San Francisco Bay. Botin’s thrilling victory in the dash across the tops of the waves for sailing’s biggest cash prize snapped Slingsby’s three-season run as champion of tech titan Larry Ellison’s global league and denied Burling a breakthrough victory. Spain qualified for the Grand Final thanks to a mindboggling error by the French in an earlier fleet race that knocked them out of the regatta.

