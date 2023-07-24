Diego Botin skippers young Spanish crew to 1st SailGP win over more experienced rivals

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
In this photo provided by SailGP, Diego Botin, driver of the Spain SailGP team, sprays Barons de Rothschild champagne on his teammates as they celebrate winning the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Ricardo Pinto/SailGP via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Pinto for SailGP]

Diego Botin barely made it into the podium race and then skippered Spain to its first SailGP victory, beating Nicolai Sehested of Rockwool Denmark and three-time defending champion Tom Slingsby of Team Australia in the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix. The breakthrough victory for the young Spanish crew came in light, puffy winds on the Port of Los Angeles’ Outer Harbor in the Southern California debut of tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s global league. Botin was the first to get his 50-foot catamaran up on its foils just after the start in the tricky conditions and sailed off to a lead of almost 500 meters.

