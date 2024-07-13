Diede de Groot wins Wimbledon women’s wheelchair final for 15th straight major title

LONDON (AP) — Diede de Groot secured her 15th consecutive Grand Slam title by winning the women’s wheelchair final at Wimbledon for her sixth singles trophy at the All England Club. De Groot defeated fellow Dutchwoman Aniek van Koot 6-4, 6-4 on No. 1 Court, sealing Saturday’s victory with a backhand service return to extend her record streak of consecutive major titles and take her overall tally to 23 — also a record. She has won every Grand Slam tournament since the 2020 U.S. Open and also has 19 major doubles titles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.