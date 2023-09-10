Diede de Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair for her 12th straight Grand Slam title

NEW YORK (AP) — Diede de Groot has won her 12th straight Grand Slam wheelchair singles title. She beat Yui Kamiji on Sunday in the U.S. Open women’s final. The Dutch star completed her third straight calendar-year Grand Slam, including a Golden Slam in 2021, when she also won the Paralympic gold medal. De Groot has won six straight U.S. Open titles and 20 major singles titles overall. De Groot hasn’t lost a Grand Slam singles match since falling in the French Open semifinals in 2020. No. 2 seed Alfie Hewett beat Gordon Reid in a matchup of British players to win his fourth U.S. Open men’s title.

