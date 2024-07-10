Didier Deschamps to stay on as France coach after semifinal exit at Euro 2024

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — Didier Deschamps is staying on as France coach after being praised by the head of the country’s soccer federation for leading the team “in the best possible way” at the European Championship. France lost 2-1 to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday to end an underwhelming tournament for Kylian Mbappé and his teammates. In an interview with French daily L’Equipe, Philippe Diallo says Deschamps fulfilled the objectives set before the tournament and will carry on as coach. Deschamps, took the job after Euro 2012 and has a deal through 2026. Diallo says “the balance is generally positive insofar as the objective set for the semifinal has been achieved.”

