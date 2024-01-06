Dickinson’s late shot gives No. 2 Kansas 83-81 win over TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored with 3.4 seconds left to lift No. 2 Kansas past TCU 83-81. Dickinson led Kansas with 30 points on Saturday. He hit a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul on TCU’s Ernest Udeh Jr. with less than a minute remaining to tie the game. Dickinson then followed Dajuan Harris Jr.’s miss in the final seconds. Kansas also got 18 points from KJ Adams Jr. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points and Harris scored 10. TCU was led by Trevian Tennyson with 24 points.

