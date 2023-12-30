Dickinson’s double-double helps send No. 2 Kansas to 86-67 win over Wichita State

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson (13) shoots over Wichita State forward Dalen Ridgnal (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 20 points, and second-ranked Kansas routed Wichita State 86-67 in the first matchup between the in-state rivals in nearly nine years. Elmarko Jackson added a career-best 12 points for the Jayhawks, who have won 25 straight games in December. They will take an eight-game winning streak into Big 12 play when they take on TCU next Saturday. Dalen Ridgnal scored 13 points for the Shockers, who also lost to Kansas State at T-Mobile Center last week.

