Dickinson’s double-double helps send No. 2 Kansas to 86-67 win over Wichita State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 20 points, and second-ranked Kansas routed Wichita State 86-67 in the first matchup between the in-state rivals in nearly nine years. Elmarko Jackson added a career-best 12 points for the Jayhawks, who have won 25 straight games in December. They will take an eight-game winning streak into Big 12 play when they take on TCU next Saturday. Dalen Ridgnal scored 13 points for the Shockers, who also lost to Kansas State at T-Mobile Center last week.

