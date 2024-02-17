Dickinson scores 20 points, grabs 16 rebounds to help No. 6 Kansas rally to top No. 25 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 6 Kansas rallied to beat No. 25 Oklahoma 67-57. Johnny Furphy had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks. Kevin McCullar added 10 points and eight rebounds. Kansas now has won the last seven meetings with Oklahoma. Jalon Moore had 17 points and Javian McCollum added 15 for the Sooners. Oklahoma was shorthanded — John Hugley IV, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound forward/center, was out with a knee injury, while guard Rivaldo Soares was out with a left ankle injury.

