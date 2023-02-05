Dickinson leads Michigan to 77-69 win over skidding Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State. Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines, who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game. Bruce Thornton scored 22 points to lead the Buckeyes, who have lost four straight and 10 of 12. Thornton was 10-of-13 shooting and Ohio State made five of its last eight shots but that only raised the shooting percent to 41. Bufkin, Dickinson and Howard combined for for a Michigan 12-3 run for a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Despite a poor shooting half, the Buckeyes closed it to 41-36 at the half as Sueing hit a last-minute 3-pointer.

