Dickinson leads Michigan to 77-69 win over skidding Buckeyes

By The Associated Press
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Ohio State center Felix Okpara (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State. Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines, who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game. Bruce Thornton scored 22 points to lead the Buckeyes, who have lost four straight and 10 of 12. Thornton was 10-of-13 shooting and Ohio State made five of its last eight shots but that only raised the shooting percent to 41. Bufkin, Dickinson and Howard combined for for a Michigan 12-3 run for a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Despite a poor shooting half, the Buckeyes closed it to 41-36 at the half as Sueing hit a last-minute 3-pointer.

