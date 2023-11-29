Dickinson has 25 points, 13 rebounds as No. 5 Kansas struggles past Eastern Illinois, 71-63

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 18 points and fifth-ranked Kansas had to hold on at the end to beat Eastern Illinois 71-63 on Tuesday night. It was a rough tuneup for the Jayhawks before they welcome defending national champion and fourth-ranked UConn to Allen Fieldhouse on Friday night. Tiger Booker led Eastern Illinois with 20 points while Naykel Shelton and Kooper Jacobi scored 14 apiece. The Panthers were within 59-58 with about five minutes left, but they got no closer as the Jayhawks eventually put them away.

