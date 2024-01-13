Dickinson has 24 and 14 rebounds as No. 3 Kansas pulls away from No. 9 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar had 15 of his 21 points in the second half as No. 3 Kansas beat No. 9 Oklahoma 78-66 Saturday. The Jayhawks extended their winning streak to six games over the Sooners. Hunter Dickinson led Kansas (14-2, 2-1 Big 12) with 24 points and 14 rebounds. KJ Adams also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Oklahoma (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) lost its second straight game. The Sooners were led by Javian McCollum with 17 points. Milos Usan added 15 and Otego Oteh had 12.

