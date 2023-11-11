Dickinson, Adams help No. 1 Kansas power past Manhattan 99-61 in tuneup for Kentucky

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 18 points, fellow post player KJ Adams Jr. scored 14, and top-ranked Kansas blew out Manhattan 99-61 on Friday night. Kevin McCullar Jr. and freshman Johnny Furphy added 15 points apiece for the Jayhawks, whose road will soon get much tougher. They play No. 16 Kentucky in the Champions Classic next week, face a loaded field in the Maui Invitational and get defending national champion UConn in Allen Fieldhouse in a few weeks. Seydou Traore had 16 points to lead the Jaspers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.