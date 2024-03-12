Dickie scores 16, Portland women shock No. 14 Gonzaga again 67-66 for WCC title and NCAA berth

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kennedy Dickie scored 16 points and Portland shocked No. 14 Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game for a second-straight year, this time ending the Bulldogs’ school-record 24-game winning streak with a 67-66 victory. The win, earning Portland its seventh berth into the NCAA Tournament, came 13 days after the Pilots lost 90-40 at Gonzaga in a regular-season finale. The Pilots won last year’s final 64-60. Emme Shearer hit a 3-pointer with 1:39 to play to give the Pilots a 67-64 lead. After Kaylynne Truong’s jumper in the lane pulled the Bulldogs’ within one, Portland survived two turnovers on held balls and an offensive rebound in the last minute. Yvonne Ejim had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Eliza Hollingsworth had 13 and 11 for Gonzaga.

