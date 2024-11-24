Dickens’ 3TD passes pace Western Carolina past Samford 47-42

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Western Carolina never trailed in its 47-42 win over Samford. Western Carolina ended the season winning six of its last eight. Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon threw for 203 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions but ran for 209 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns on runs of 48, 31, 19 and 1.

