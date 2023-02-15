Dick scores 26 as No. 5 Kansas beats Oklahoma State 87-76

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 17 of his season-high 26 points in the second half and No. 5 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State 87-76. Dick made 10 of 17 field goal attempts. Kansas shot 66% from the field in the second half against the Cowboys. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense. Kansas has won three straight. The Jayhawks entered the night one game behind Texas in the conference race. Kalib Boone scored a career-high 27 points, John-Michael Wright had 18 and Bryce Thompson added 17 for Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.