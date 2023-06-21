Dick Hall, reliever who was part of 2 World Series winners with Baltimore, dies at age 92

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Baltimore Orioles reliever Dick Hall has died at age 92. He was part of two World Series-winning teams with the Orioles. The Orioles said Hall died Sunday. Hall was nicknamed “Turkey” for his unusual pitching motion. He went 93-75 with a 3.32 ERA in 495 appearances for the Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies. He was elected to the Orioles’ Hall of Fame in 1989. Hall began his big league career as an outfielder with the Pirates in 1952. He was mostly a pitcher from 1955 on. Hall won World Series rings with the Orioles in 1966 and 1970.

