Dick Allen, Dave Parker, Luis Tiant among 8 on baseball Hall of Fame’s classic era committee ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N,Y. (AP) — Dick Allen, Dave Parker and Luis Tiant are among eight men on the ballot for the baseball Hall of Fame’s classic era committee that meets Dec. 8 at the winter meetings in Dallas. Tommy John, Steve Garvey and Ken Boyer are also on the ballot along with former Negro Leaguers John Donaldson and Vic Harris. The classic era committee considers players, managers, umpires and executives whose greatest contributions to the sport were before 1980. The identities of the 16 voters will be announced closer to the meeting, and 75% of the vote is needed for election.

