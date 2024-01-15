Dick Advocaat hired to coach Curaçao national team ahead of World Cup qualifying

Dick Advocaat has been hired as coach of Curaçao ahead of its opening World Cup qualifier in June, the eighth national team he will lead. Advocaat agreed to a one-year contract that includes a one-year option, according to Curaçao’s soccer federation. It did not say whether the option belongs to Advocaat or the federation. The 76-year-old Advocaat coached the Netherlands for three different stints, leading the Oranje to the quarterfinals of the 1994 World Cup and the semifinals of the 2004 European Championship. He also led the Dutch team as it failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

