Diaz, Thompson lead Vanderbilt to 4-3 victory over Mississippi State at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Davis Diaz gave Vanderbilt the lead for good with a two-run single in the third inning and JD Thompson pitched six strong innings to lead the eighth-seeded Commodores to a 4-3 victory over No. 5 seed Mississippi State at the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Vanderbilt (38-20) advances to Saturday’s semifinals. Mississippi State (38-20) will play top-seeded Tennessee on Friday for a berth in the semis. The championship game will be played on Sunday. The Commodores never trailed after Braden Holcomb led off the third with a single up the middle. JD Rogers beat out a bunt and Jonathan Vastine was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Diaz singled to left field on a 0-1 pitch.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.