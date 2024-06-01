Diaz, Pottinger each hit solo homers to help Indiana State beat Western Michigan 6-4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Randal Diaz and Adam Pottinger each hit a solo home run to help Indiana State beat Western Michigan 6-4 in an elimination game at the Lexington Regional. Indiana State (43-14) will move on to face the Kentucky-Illinois loser. In the top of the second, Diaz hit his 18th homer of the season and extended his hitting streak to 30 consecutive games. Pottinger hit a two-out home run in the top of the third to give the Sycamores a 6-0 lead. Dylan Nevar had an RBI single, hit a solo home run and walked twice for Western Michigan (32-23).

