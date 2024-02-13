Díaz makes up for Bellingham’s absence, leads Real Madrid to win over Leipzig in Champions League

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Brahim Díaz stepped up in the absence of Jude Bellingham and scored after a mazy solo run to lead Real Madrid to a 1-0 win at Leipzig in the round of 16 in the Champions League. Díaz was replacing the injured Bellingham. He combined some nifty dribbles with a powerful run to get past three Leipzig defenders before hitting the top corner with a left-footed shot from inside the area in the 48th minute. Díaz spread his arms wide open to celebrate, imitating his teammate’s trademark celebration. Bellingham couldn’t play after spraining his ankle this weekend. The return leg will in Madrid will be on March 6.

