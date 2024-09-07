Díaz brothers pitch in same game for 1st time as Mets top Reds in front of family at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz and younger brother Alexis, the Cincinnati Reds’ ace reliever, have pitched in the same game for the first time in their All-Star careers. Edwin Díaz struck out all three batters in the top of the ninth inning Friday night, fanning Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer with 100 mph fastballs. Alexis Díaz worked a hitless bottom of the ninth to keep the score tied. New York won 6-4 on Mark Vientos’ two-run homer off Justin Wilson in the 10th. Afterward, the Díaz brothers took photos on the field with about 20 proud family members — including their parents.

