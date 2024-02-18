Díaz Acosta wins his first title at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Wild card Facundo Díaz Acosta has won his first ATP singles title by beating Chile’s Nicolás Jarry 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the clay-court Argentina Open. The ATP said that the 23-year-old Argentine became only the second left-handed champion after Rafael Nadal at the Buenos Aires tournament. Díaz Acosta began the week with a career-high ranking of 87. He is set to rise to No. 59 when the rankings are released Monday. Third-seeded Jarry was chasing his fourth ATP title.

