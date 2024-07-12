Diana Taurasi will have 2 courts named after her at Phoenix Mercury’s new practice facility

By The Associated Press
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) laugh during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are dedicating two courts at the team’s new $70 million practice facility to star guard Diana Taurasi. The 58,000-foot facility in downtown Phoenix will be unveiled next Thursday to kick off WNBA All-Star weekend at Footprint Center. The facility will include two courts named Diana Taurasi Court and include a logo inspired by the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. The facility also will including strength and cardio areas, hydrotherapy, a sauna, offices and meeting rooms. Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia said when he bought the franchise in 2023 that it was a priority for the Mercury to have their own practice facility.

