Diana Taurasi will have 2 courts named after her at Phoenix Mercury’s new practice facility

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are dedicating two courts at the team’s new $70 million practice facility to star guard Diana Taurasi. The 58,000-foot facility in downtown Phoenix will be unveiled next Thursday to kick off WNBA All-Star weekend at Footprint Center. The facility will include two courts named Diana Taurasi Court and include a logo inspired by the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. The facility also will including strength and cardio areas, hydrotherapy, a sauna, offices and meeting rooms. Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia said when he bought the franchise in 2023 that it was a priority for the Mercury to have their own practice facility.

