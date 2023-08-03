Diana Taurasi closing in on another WNBA milestone as she approaches 10,000 points

Diana Taurasi is on the cusp of another milestone in her illustrious WNBA career as she closes in on becoming the first player in league history to score 10,000 points in the regular season. She’s nearly 2,500 points ahead of Tina Thompson, the four-time champion with the Houston Rockets who is in second place on the all-time list. DeWanna Bonner is second among active players and Taurasi has over 3,300 points than the Connecticut forward. Taurasi is signed through next season so could approach 11,000 career points before she walks away. She has averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career.

