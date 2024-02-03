Diana Shnaider to face Zhu Lin for Thailand Open title

HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Diana Shnaider of Russia will face defending champion Zhu Lin of China for the Thailand Open title after both players secured straight-set wins. The 19-year-old Shnaider caused an upset by defeating third-seeded Xinyu Wang of China 6-2, 7-6 (5). Zhu beat Wang Yafan 6-3, 6-2. The teenager is seeking her first WTA Tour title. The second-seeded Zhu hasn’t dropped a set this tournament. The final is Sunday.

