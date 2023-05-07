Diamondbacks survive wild 9th, walk off Nationals 8-7

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits, including a tying homer in the ninth, and pinch-hitter Pavin Smith walked with the bases loaded to force in the winning run as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Saturday night.

Gurriel hit his third homer of the season on the first pitch from Kyle Finnegan (1-2). The play was challenged by Washington because left fielder Stone Garrett leaped to catch the ball and hit a fan in the process, but the call stood.

Christian Walker singled and Corbin Carroll walked, and Dominic Fletcher sacrificed. After Geraldo Perdomo was intentionally walked, Smith took a 3-1 pitch out of the zone to end the game.

Miguel Castro (1-0) got one out for the victory.

Washington trailed 6-2 before it scored five runs in the ninth, including four with two out. Lane Thomas’ two-run homer off Andrew Chafin gave the Nationals a 7-6 lead. Keibert Ruiz, who drove in three runs for Washington, also homered in the inning against Scott McGough.

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles (16) gets caught stealing on a tag by Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, left, in the third inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia (2) misses tagging out Arizona Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera in the third inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri Previous Next

The score was 2-2 going into the bottom of the seventh. Arizona’s Alek Thomas tripled leading off against Carl Edwards Jr. and scored on Ketel Marte’s single.

Thomas, who entered the game batting .170, also hit an RBI single during the Diamondbacks’ three-run eighth against Mason Thompson. Carroll knocked in the first run of the inning with a pinch-hit single, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry pitched six innings of two-run ball, lowering his ERA from 6.52 to 5.17. He allowed six hits, struck out three and walked two.

