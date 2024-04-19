Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson exits with bruised pitching elbow after getting hit by line drive

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson has exited his start against the San Francisco Giants with a bruised pitching elbow after getting hit by a line drive in the second inning. The ball left Mike Yastrzemski’s bat at 87 mph. Nelson recovered to field the ball and throw out Yastrzemski out at first base, ending the inning. But the pitcher grimaced and held his right forearm as he walked back to the dugout. The 26-year-old Nelson threw 27 pitches, allowing two hits and no runs. He was replaced by left-hander Logan Allen. Nelson entered 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA in three starts this year.

