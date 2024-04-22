Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly scratched with shoulder injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly, a standout performer during the 2023 postseason, was scratched from his scheduled start against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday with an injury to his pitching shoulder. Kelly underwent an MRI in San Francisco but is expected to have another one Monday in Phoenix. Kelly said he has a strain of the teres major. Manager Torey Lovullo said the team has not decided on Kelly’s immediate future, including a potential trip to the injured list.

